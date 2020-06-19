Johnny Depp entertains patients at children's hospital

Johnny Depp entertained patients at a children's hospital by dressing up as Captain Jack Sparrow from his film 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.

Speaking to the children during the virtual visit streamed live through the medical facility, he said, "It's been a couple of years since I've been there and I miss it and I wanted to say hello.



"It's a wonderful facility. I'm with all of you and I send you all my love, all my irreverence and ignorance because it's fun to be irreverent and ignorant. Thank you for sticking with me through all these very strange years."

According to a report, the actor has been a regular visitor to Great Ormond Street hospital in London to meet his daughter, Lily Rose, who was undergoing treatment after contracting E. coli poisoning.

Johnny said after her recovery: "When my daughter was ill in Great Ormond Street, it was the darkest period of my life. I'd always done these visits but after that experience, the visits became more and more important.

"The kids are so courageous but to be able to bring a smile or a giggle to the parents means everything in the world to me."