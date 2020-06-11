Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'spoke to Prince Philip on his 99th birthday': report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie reportedly spoke to Prince Philip from LA home to wish him a happy 99th birthday.

According to reports, Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, made a video call. They reportedly opted not to post a public tribute to mark Prince Philip's 99th birthday.

Earlier, Carolyn Durand - who contributes to Oprah Magazine - tweeted: "A Source close to the #DukeandDuchessofSussex confirm that #PrinceHarry and Meghan with Archie will speak to The Duke of Edinburgh #PrincePhilip today to wish him a happy 99th birthday."





On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to social media and led the royal tributes to mark the celebration on Wednesday morning - with Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Eugenie also sharing some of their favourite photos of the Duke of Edinburgh to celebrate.

The couple, who have been married for 73 years, were photographed last week standing side-by-side in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle.



The Queen and Prince Philip have been in isolation at the residence since the start of lockdown, allowing them to spend more time together than they have done in 'many years', one expert noted.

Grand-daughter Princess Eugenie also shared a sweet birthday message to her 'grandpa', alongside photos from her wedding.









