Meghan and Harry's son Archie starts saying a few words: 'Mama, dada, book and dog'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 12-month-old baby, Archie, has picked up on a few words, out of which his favourite are: 'Mama, dada, book and dog.'

According to a source quoted by Us Weekly, "He’s saying a few words, like ‘Dada,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘book,’ and ‘dog. He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks.”

The adorable muchkin is achieving his milestones around his parents in LA.

“He’s a strong baby and you can tell he’s super smart,” an insider told the outlet in November 2019. “He can sit up without support and roll over, and he’s almost crawling. He can’t talk yet, but he’s trying!”

Predicting that Archie's first word might be Dada, the source had added, “When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’ You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people.”

The “happy baby … rarely cries He takes a keen interest in his surroundings and is already engaging and interacting with people. He loves to be entertained. And he isn’t a needy baby — he’ll happily go to Harry and Meghan’s friends without kicking up a fuss," it said.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their baby in May 2019.