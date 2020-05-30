Eminem wants his fans to speak up on George Floyd's killing

Eminem on Friday tweeted a link to his song "Untouchable" to condemn the killing of an unarmed black man at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The death of George Floyd, an African-American man, took place on May 25, 2020, when Derek Chauvin, a Caucasian Minneapolis police officer, knelt on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Hollywood stars, musicians, sportspersons and other celebrities are expressing outrage over the death of George while calling for action against the police officer involved in the killing.

Social media platforms were flooded with condemnations as protesters took to streets against the cruelty.

Eminem, however, condemned the incident by sharing a link to his song "Untouchable" which is about racism in US.

"Hands up, officer don't shoot

Then pull your pants up, promise you won't loot

We may never understand each other, it's no use

We ain't ever gonna grasp what each other goes through," Slim Shady raps in "Untouchable".