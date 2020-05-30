Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had a lavish wedding ceremony: report

It has been almost two decades since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt tied the knot. The 'Friends' alum and the 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star reportedly left no stones unturned to make their wedding a private yet memorable affair.

Brad and Jennifer chose a picturesque location for the event. They walked down the aisle at a lavish Malibu ceremony atop a cliff. The wedding took place on July 29, 2000.

About 200 guests were reportedly invited to the wedding. This guest list included Jen's 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox, Brad's 'Fight Club' co-stars Ed Norton, Salma Hayek and Cameron Diaz.



According to reports, Brad and Jennifer spent $1 million on the wedding. Mirror UK reports the couple rented the five-acre multimillion-dollar estate overlooking the Pacific ocean to bring their fairy tale wedding to life.

Apart from spending money on the location, they also wrote cheques for 50,000 flowers by exclusive Beverly Hills florist La Premiere. These included roses, wisteria and tulips. Jennifer carried Dutch Vendela roses bouquet. They also spent a bomb on security.



Jennifer's silk gown was reportedly designed by Italian designer Lawrence Steele. She walked into the ceremony on a pair of custom-made ivory suede heels by Manolo Blahnik. Her veil was attached to a pearl and Swarovski crystal crown.



It was reported that Jennifer and Brad's wedding guests dined on shrimp, caviar, gourmet pizza washed down, that was served with Dom Perignon champagne.

Brad and Jen, who made their public debut as a couple on the red carpet for the Emmy Awards in 1999, officially split in 2005.