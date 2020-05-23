Mehwish Hayat pays tribute to Zara Abid who died in PIA plane crash

Film and TV stars and other people from entertainment industry are paying tribute Zara Abid who died in a plane crash on Friday in Karachi.

Actress Mehwish Hayat was also among scores of people who Saturday offered condolences to the family of model Zara Abid.

PIA's flight PK-8303 with 99 people on board crashed in a residential area near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

Taking to Instagram, Mehwish Hayat wrote: "I only met @zaraabidofficial a couple of times. I loved her humility and her love for life."

Praising Zara's passion for work, the Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge Actress said, "She was rapidly beginning to make her mark on the industry and had so much to live for, so much more to achieve. Whatever she had achieved in her career was all due to her tireless hard work and passion for work. Like all the others on the flight, a life extinguished before its time. We miss you Zara."

My thoughts and prayers with her family as they are with all the others who have lost a loved one



