Fri May 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 22, 2020

'Model Zara Abid was aboard the PIA flight PK 8303 that crashed in Karachi'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 22, 2020

Pakistani supermodel Zara Abid was on board the ill-fated  Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft that crashed near  Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

The passengers’ list of the flight issued to the media also shows a passenger by the name of Zara Abid boarded the plane that crashed before landing in Karachi.

According to authorities, three people including the President of Punjab Bank are on the survivors' list. Two others were identified as Zubair and a woman  Tahira. 

The injured are being treated in different medical facilities in Karachi.

According to local media, over a hundred people including cabin crew were on board the plane when it went down.

Rescuers are still recovering the bodies from the debris of the plane.

