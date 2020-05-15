Atif Aslam mesmerises with recitation of 99 Names of Allah

Coke Studio released Asma ul Husna, the 99 Beautiful Names of Allah on Friday.



Renowned vocalist Atif Aslam recited Asmaul Husna - the 99 Best Names of Allah – as a special production by Coke Studio.

The recitation video has already started grabbing the attention of millions on social media. The video attracted over 400,000 views during the last six hours on YouTube.

Coke Studio shared the recitation video with the description ‘A humble expression of hope & solidarity, as we stand with humanity in these times. #HopeForHumanity #CokeStudioRamzan.’

A few weeks ago when the pandemic coronavirus started infecting the country, Atif Aslam made it with the Calling for Prayer - Azan. This time round also, the Tajdar-e-Haram singer came up with an amazing gift for his fans by reciting Asma-ul-Husna, in a manner that won millions of hearts.

Religion has played a significant role in Atif’s life and career. Last year, the Coke Studio opened season 12 with a hamd by him. It was also Friday then.

We are quite familiar with the particular tone of the recitation as we have been listening to it since years, especially during the holy month of Ramazan. Coke Studio shared it to coincide with the first of five great nights - Lailatul Qadr, at a time when the world is hesitatingly easing lockdown against the pandemic pneumonic disease.