Ayeza Khan joins Twitter, fans warmly welcome her

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who is active on Instagram and treats her fans with endearing posts, joined microblogging site Twitter and received a warm welcome.



The Mehar Posh actress joined the Twitter and wrote, “Asalamualikum and Hello Twitter Fam” with a heart emoji.

Ayeza Khan also shared a picture of Twitter handle created in March 2016 that operated under her name saying that “This account is made by a fan, its not me. Thanks.”

She also shared photo of her Twitter handle on Instagram story.

The actress is followed by over 700 fans and she is following only one person that is Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Instagram, Ayeza Khan is the fourth most followed Pakistani celebrity with 5.6 million followers.