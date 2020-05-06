close
Wed May 06, 2020
Entertainment

May 6, 2020

Eminem asks fans to read 50 Cent's new book to learn how to get rich

Wed, May 06, 2020

Eminem wants his fans to read a book written by his friend Curtsin Jackson aka 50 Cents to learn how to get rich.

Taking to Twitter, Slim Shady on Tuesday asked his fans to read "Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter".

"Like he said: Get Rich or die trying!! Get my friend 50 Cents new book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter to help learn how!" he wrote.


