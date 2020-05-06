Ellen DeGeneres confesses on using her fame when she gets pulled over for speeding

Ellen DeGeneres has recently been watching her title of the most loved celebrity slip away from her but some people still hold her in high esteem.



During an earlier appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian revealed how she has been using her fame to get out of being fined for speeding.

She recalled how she was once pulled over but the cop hadn’t recognized her till she showed him her license resulting in a star struck officer who handed her a thank you note for “all the good” she has been doing, instead of a speeding ticket.

“I was going like 35 m.p.h. on my way to work the other day and this motorcycle cop was hidden, I just saw the front of him and he had the speeding gun,” she said.

“He kinda looked at me like he thought it might be me. He goes, ‘You do a lot of good for the world, so…’”

The chat show host had played the celebrity card another time as well when the police official pulled her over but instantly recognized her. And instead of letting her go with a speeding ticket, she was asked to compensate it with a selfie.