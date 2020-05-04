Piers Morgan pulls out of 'Good Morning Britain' after having coronavirus test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Piers Morgan has revealed he is pulling out of 'Good Morning Britain' after suffering COVID-19 symptoms.
The 55-year-old has tested for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms of the disease. Morgan will not be back in the studio until the test results come back.
He tweeted: “UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in the past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for Covid-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow.”
It comes three weeks after his co-host, Susanna Reid, self-isolated at her London home when a member of her household developed symptoms of COVID-19.