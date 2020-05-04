Piers Morgan pulls out of 'Good Morning Britain' after having coronavirus test

Piers Morgan has revealed he is pulling out of 'Good Morning Britain' after suffering COVID-19 symptoms.



The 55-year-old has tested for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms of the disease. Morgan will not be back in the studio until the test results come back.

He tweeted: “UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in the past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for Covid-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow.”

It comes three weeks after his co-host, Susanna Reid, self-isolated at her London home when a member of her household developed symptoms of COVID-19.

