Irrfan Khan remembered by co-star Angelina Jolie: ‘He stood out for his generosity’

Irrfan Khan was an actor par excellence who made sure his craft transcended beyond borders, which is why he is being remembered by high-stature artists from around the world.



Angelina Jolie, Khan’s co-star in 2007 drama A Mighty Heart, recently expressed her sentiments on his tragic demise, stating she had been privileged to collaborate with him.

Talking to BBC, she said, "He [Irrfan] stood out for his generosity as an artist, which made it a pleasure to work in any scene with him. I remember the intensity of his commitment, and equally his smile.”

She added, “I send my condolences and my sympathy to his family, his friends, and all admirers of his work, in India and around the world."

Irrfan Khan succumbed to colon infection and passed away on Wednesday, leaving the world in a deep state of shock.

He was diagnosed with neuroendocine tumour in 2018, for which he went on a brief sabbatical in London, to seek treatment.

He last starred in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, alongside Radhika Merchant and Kareena Kapoor.