New release date for 'Thor', 'Doctor Strange' sequels announced

Marvel's upcoming 'Thor' and 'Doctor Strange' sequels have been once again delayed due to Sony's decision to reshuffle schedule of two Spider-Man movies .

Spider-Man: Into Spider Verse and the third Spider-Man Homecoming trilogy have been pushed back by months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that was due to release on April 8, 2022 is now scheduled to hit theaters on October 7, 2022.

The final film in the Homecoming trilogy will be released on November 5, 2021 instead of July 16.

Another Spider-Man universe film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will open on 25 July 2021 instead of this October.

This change of schedule will lead to delay of two more Disney's Marvel Studio films: Doctor Strange's The Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Doctor Strange film will now be released on March 2, 2022 instead of November 2020.

Thor: Love and Thunder has been pushed to 11 February 2022.