Meghan Markle’s royal exit came after she clashed with Buckingham Palace staff?

Meghan Markle was considered to be a misfit in the royal family ever since she married Prince Harry and her ideologies contradicted with the traditions more often than not.

According to an article in The New Yorker, Meghan’s relationship with the Buckingham Palace staff was always bitter.

The outlet described the latter as, “…less enamored of the very qualities that made her irresistible to the press: her showbiz lustre, self-confidence, and feminist habits of assertion."

According to Camilla Tominey, an editor at the Daily Telegraph who had covered the royal family for more than a decade, Meghan was not received very warmly, and she also operated on a different speed than the staff.

They also faced the clashing of cultures, “She had come from the celebrity world, which is very fast-paced and quite demanding," said Camilla. "The royal world is very different—it's much slower-paced and hugely hierarchical. In the royal world, it's 'What should we do next?' 'Well, what did we do last time?'"

She continued: "It's a bit like Downton Abbey—there's a hierarchy of staff who have been at Buckingham Palace for years and years, to serve Queen and country. And, therefore, for Harry and Meghan to be making demands, there was a bit of below-stairs chatter, particularly with the Duchess, that was 'Well, hang on a minute, who do you think you are?'"

On the other hand, Camilla revealed, Meghan had a deep connection with the Frogmore Cottage staff. Harry and Meghan even bade their staff farewell with a tearful lunch.