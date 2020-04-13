Iron Man and Thor return to MCU as Taika Waititi 'leaks' script for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Ever since the heart wrenching events of Avengers: Endgame that took the life of our favourite superhero Iron Man, fans have been waiting for a glimmer of hope that could somehow bring him back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).



And now director of the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi has left fans in a frenzy after he shared a glimpse of the film’s script during one of his recent Instagram Live sessions.

What the script showed was a conversation between Iron Man aka Tony Stark and Thor, which obviously stirred commotion amongst Marvel buffs who appear to be over the moon about their favourite Avenger possibly coming back from the dead.

However, after looking at the script it has become highly possible that Waititi has simply been toying with our emotions.

Take a look at the conversation between Iron Man and Thor featured in the script:

Thor: Tony?!

Tony: Wazzuuuuurrp!

Thor: You’re back!

Tony: In the sack, baby!

Thor: But how? I saw you die.

Tony: Science. Also, Thanos is back.

Thor: [expletive], no. So... we’re assembling again?

Tony: Again, again. It’s GO TIME. Everyone who died is coming back. And this time we’re avenging even more than ever. From now on we’ll be known as... The Avengerers.

Apart from that, he also gave away some other details from the upcoming film that had us in fits of laughter, separately in another watch party: “It’s like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing.”

