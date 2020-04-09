Brad Pitt’s production company signs deal with Warner Bros.

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B has signed first-look deal with Warner Bros.
The company has the best marketing operations in Hollywood and a forthcoming streaming service (or is it two?) for which Pitt could develop lower-budget projects.
Brad Pitt is one of the most famous men in the world, and as of this year, an Oscar-winning actor, but the thing that has set him apart in recent years has been the exceptional taste he has shown as a producer via his company Plan B Entertainment.
Earlier this year, Plan B signed a lucrative overall deal for television with Amazon Studios, where it’s in post-production on Barry Jenkins‘ epic seres The Underground Railroad, and in pre-production on the Josh Brolin mystery series Outer Range.
