Wed Apr 08, 2020
Web Desk
April 9, 2020

Brad Pitt’s production company signs deal with Warner Bros.

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 09, 2020

Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B has signed first-look deal with Warner Bros. 

The company has the best marketing operations in Hollywood and a forthcoming streaming service (or is it two?) for which Pitt could develop lower-budget projects. 

 Brad Pitt is one of the most famous men in the world, and as of this year, an Oscar-winning actor, but the thing that has set him apart in recent years has been the exceptional taste he has shown as a producer via his company Plan B Entertainment. 

Earlier this year, Plan B signed a lucrative overall deal for television with Amazon Studios, where it’s in post-production on Barry Jenkins‘ epic seres The Underground Railroad, and in pre-production on the Josh Brolin mystery series Outer Range.

