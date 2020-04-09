Brad Pitt’s production company signs deal with Warner Bros.

Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B has signed first-look deal with Warner Bros.

The company has the best marketing operations in Hollywood and a forthcoming streaming service (or is it two?) for which Pitt could develop lower-budget projects.



Brad Pitt is one of the most famous men in the world, and as of this year, an Oscar-winning actor, but the thing that has set him apart in recent years has been the exceptional taste he has shown as a producer via his company Plan B Entertainment.



Earlier this year, Plan B signed a lucrative overall deal for television with Amazon Studios, where it’s in post-production on Barry Jenkins‘ epic seres The Underground Railroad, and in pre-production on the Josh Brolin mystery series Outer Range.