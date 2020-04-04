Salman Ahmad in quarantine in NYC after showing mild flu symptoms

Pakistani singer Salman Ahmad has placed himself in self-quarantine after he showed mild flu symptoms in New York, United States.



The singer took to Twitter to share the news with fans saying “Friends, The bad news first: according to my doc Ibelli, I’m probably #COVID19 positive. will test soon.”

However, he added that “The good news is that I have mild flu-like symptoms. I’m self quarantining in NY, washing my hands regularly, inhaling steam, drinking warm fluids.”

Salman also thanked the fans for sending love and prayers.

Fans extended love and prayers to Salman shortly after he shared the news.