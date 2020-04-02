close
Thu Apr 02, 2020
April 2, 2020

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody expecting second child

Thu, Apr 02, 2020
What caught the eyes of fans was Leighton Meester’s burgeoning baby bump as she strolled with Adam Brody

Even though Hollywood stars Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have kept their marriage strictly private over the years, a little birdy tells us that congratulations may be in order for the two.

The rumour mill seems to be in full flow of late after the couple was spotted strolling around their Los Angeles neighbourhood amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, what caught the eyes of fans and paparazzi alike was the Gossip Girl star’s burgeoning baby bump.

Meester was spotted rocking a comfy and chic look, wearing a pair of black overalls, a gray T-shirt underneath and dark aviators while her significant other wore a navy blue button-up atop salmon trousers paired with a red cap.

Earlier, talking to Us Weekly, Meester had said: “People started telling me before [I had] a kid, ‘You’re going to really love them. Then you’re like, ‘Yeah, obviously, I’ll love them.’ And then you do [have them] and you’re like, ‘Oh. OK. I don’t love anyone else. I just love them. And I don’t even love myself as much as I love them! Not even close.’ I don’t know, would I kill somebody or die for them? Sure. I would.”

It’s no surprise that the word got out months into Meester’s pregnancy as the duo is known to keep their private lives strictly private.

