Houston rapper Slim Thug contracts coronavirus

Houston rapper Slim Thug on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a video statement in which he said he got tested for coronavirus recently.



"As careful as I’ve been self-quarantining, staying home, I might have went and got something to eat or something, simple stuff like that, nothing crazy," Slim Thug said. "Stayed in my truck, had masks, gloves, everything on and my test came back positive."

The 39-year-old Houston rapper informed his fans that he was feeling well.



