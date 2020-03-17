Ryan Reynolds trolls Hugh Jackman as he and Blake Lively donate $1 million for corona

With coronavirus engulfing the world, many celebrities are stepping forward to donate money and do their part in battling the global pandemic.

Joining the list is Hollywood’s power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds who turned to Instagram to announce that they will be doing their part to battle the infectious disease.

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help,” the Deadpool actor said on his Instagram.

"Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy,” he further said.

The actor’s jolly nature couldn’t take a backseat even in times of mounting pressure either as he ended the post by trolling Hugh Jackman.

"Call someone who's isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555-HUGH.)," he said.

"I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an [expletive]. If you're able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada,” he captioned the post.



The Gossip Girl star too turned to her Twitter announcing her donation and sending positive vibes to everyone.







