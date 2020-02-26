Ayeza Khan becomes fourth Pakistani actress to hit 5 million followers on Instagram

Ayeza Khan has become the fourth Pakistani actress to enter the five million followers' club after Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan and Marwa Hocane.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress hit the five million followers' mark on Tuesday. She has become the fourth Pakistani showbiz star to reach five million followers on the photo-video sharing platform.

Ayeza Khan in her Instagram bio writes, “Believe in yourself, Not on twitter”.

Earlier, Mahira Khan was the first Pakistani star to hit the five million followers' milestone in October last year, followed by Aiman Khan and Marwa Hocane.

On Tuesday, Ayeza Khan took to Instagram and shared one of her favourite shots from her recent photo shoot.

Ayeza looked ethereal in the white outfit.

