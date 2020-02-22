close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 22, 2020

Mehwish Hayat shares her weekend selfie: Check out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 22, 2020

Mehwish Hayat  is one of the popular  actresses we have in Pakistan. Apart from being famous, the actress also makes sure she has her fashion game right on point every time she steps out.

She regularly posts her pictures with  fans on Instagram  where she commands quite a fan following.

Mehish Hayat on Saturday took to the photo and video sharing app to  share a selfie.

The "Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge" actress looked an absolute beauty in the selfie that she shared to her Insta stories.

Check out her selfie below:


