'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is all set to release on this Eid

Good news for movie buffs as the makers of the most anticipated Pakistani film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, have announced the release date of the movie.



Movie aficionados have been eagerly waiting for the film ever since its first trailer released. The movie's teaser in the past was enough to cause frenzy among viewers as it featured Fawad and Hamza in roles they had never essayed before.

The film, presented by Geo Films, is all set to hit cinemas across the country on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Directed by Bilal Lashari , The Legend of Maula Jatt features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick and Gohar Rasheed in pivotal roles.

The cast also includes Faris Shafi, Shafqat Cheema and Nayyer Ejaz, among others.

The film is co-produced by Ammara Hikmat and Asad Khan in association with AAA Motion pictures.

Touted as Pakistan’s most expensive production to date, the movie will release under the banner of Encyclomedia and Lashari Films.

This is for the first time that Fawad and Mahira, who rose to fame as an adorable couple in TV play ‘Hamsafar’ (2011), have reunited and this time in a film to play romantic lead.

The movie has also heightened anticipation among fans ever since it was announced as it rekindles the magic of Maula Jutt and Noori Nath from days past.

The film will feature two of arguably Pakistan's biggest stars, Fawad — who has made a name for himself in the region after working in Khoobsurat and Kapoor and Sons — while Mahira packed a powerful performance as well in her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

In Pakistan, this is Fawad’s second film as he had earlier worked in Shoaib Mansoor’s Khuda Key Liye while Mahira has already done five films – Bol, Bin Roye, Ho Mann Jahan, Verna and Saath Din Mohabbat In.

Bollywood’s renowned director Anurag Kashyap also praised the film’s trailer and wrote on his Twitter, Maula Jatt is back and this time it's Fawad Khan.

The Legend of Maula Jatt promises to be a treat for movie buffs in Pakistan as it features — for the very first time — Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malick in prominent avatars.