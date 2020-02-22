Priyanka Chopra’s extremely bold Grammys outfit: THIS is what Katrina Kaif has to say

Priyanka Chopra shocked the world when she attended the Grammys 2020 cladded in a rather risqué, naval-baring attire featuring a plunging neckline that run all the way down her waist.

The actress was shortly after slammed for her dress, with many attacking her for opting for an outfit that they thought did little to accentuate her beauty.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Katrina Kaif has come forth defending Priyanka and lending support to her.

“I honestly have no idea what anyone else said about Priyanka’s outfit but I saw the outfit and I thought she looked beautiful in that outfit. I thought she looked absolutely stunning. So, I don’t know what anyone else said but I don’t think they saw the picture properly,” Katrina opined.

Priyanka’s attire was also criticized by late Indian designer Wendell Rodricks, who said that the actress should dress according to her age.

Addressing the criticism, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra shared her thoughts about her dress on the sidelines of an event, “I loved it. She showed me the sample before she wore, I thought it was a little risqué but she carried it well and she was one of the best dressed. I am happy about that.”

Earlier, actors like Hina Khan and Disha Patani had also supported Priyanka after her Grammys dress controversy.