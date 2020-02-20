Justin Bieber faces flak for 'yelling' at Hailey Baldwin after losing an arcade game

American singer Justin Bieber is no stranger to controversies and it looks like he has found himself ensnared in one yet again.

The Yummy signer sparked immense online backlash after the internet got to see a glimpse of his ‘competitive’ side in one of the videos posted by his wife and supermodel Hailey Baldwin.

The 25-year-old Sorry crooner faced the wrath of social media after he was accused of ‘yelling’ at Hailey over him facing defeat by her in one of the arcade games.

The video — showing him playing a game of skee-ball with Hailey at his House of Changes album release party — was soon deleted from her Instagram Story as backlash poured in all over the singer.

“I won. Accept it.”, Hailey had written over the video which featured a heartbroken Justin.

The fashionista also disclosed their scores with Hailey’s boasting of 2,050 points while Justin had a meagre 250 only.

The video fueled the anger of fans even more as he even ‘screamed’ at Hailey jokingly, saying: “Baby, I wasn’t trying” while keeping himself from getting filmed.







