Harry Styles gets knife pulled at him by assailant demanding cash in London

Britain's crowd-favourite singer Harry Styles recently found himself ensnared in a terrifying situation after getting mugged but thankfully the singer managed to escape unscathed.

Speaking to The Sun, a source close to the former One Direction member revealed that he was stopped during a night out in Hampstead in North London by a man who pulled out a knife and demanded for all the money the singer had on him at the time.

“He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with,” the insider said, adding: “Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

According to reports, the incident had occurred during the later hours of Valentine’s Day as London police in a statement confirmed: “Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50 hours on Friday, 14 February.”

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him,” it was further added.