Justin Bieber opens up about the public attention he got after crying out in the open

Justin Bieber has come forth detailing about his feelings after he was seen crying hysterically in public.



The Canadian singer who made headlines after the paparazzi caught him breaking down into tears shed light on his emotions and the plausible reasons behind his breakdown.

In his YouTube Originals docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons, he said, "I'm just being a normal person and crying.”

Justin went on to add, "When I'm in the media and I look at things on the Internet and people are like, ‘Justin's upset, why is he upset?' It's like, they don't give me permission to be upset. I don't have permission to be, you know, human and shed tears."

The 25-year-old star further added, “There's so many people every day who are in a conversation with their girl or their wife or their mom and they break down, you know? But they don't have cameras capturing it. So people are like, ‘Is he okay, is he having a mental breakdown?' And I'm just emotional…and that's okay."

