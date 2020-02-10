Why was Jennifer Aniston nowhere to be seen at the Oscars 2020?

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston had been the talk of Tinseltown in the recent past after every award show.

However, at the 92nd Academy Awards — Hollywood’s biggest night where stars from all over gathered under one roof to celebrate cinema — the actor was nowhere to be seen.

While fans had been holding their breath to witness yet another endearing Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston moment, they were in for some disappointment as the Friends actor gave the award show a miss.

And while you may be wondering what the big reason could be for her absence, it was quite obvious. The Morning Show actor skipped the event because she was not nominated for anything.

She had earlier bagged a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards but the Academy Awards are strictly restricted to films only and Jennifer had taken the spotlight last year for her role on television instead.