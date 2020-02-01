close
Sat Feb 01, 2020
Gadgets

Web Desk
February 1, 2020

Vgo Tel NEW 7 price in Pakistan, Vgo Tel NEW 7 Mobile prices and specifications

Gadgets

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 01, 2020

The Vgo Tel NEW 7 was launched in Pakistan in 2019. The Vgo Tel NEW 7 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 5,950.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vgo Tel NEW 7.

Vgo Tel NEW 7 Features
Vgo Tel NEW 7 Specifications
Battery
2000 mAh (Li-Ion Battery)
OS
Android OS, v8.1 (Oreo – Go Edition)
Memory
16GB built-in, 1GB RAM, microSD card (supports up to 32GB – Dedicated Slot)
Processor
Quad-core 1.3 GHz
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB, WLAN (Wifi hotspot, hotspot), GPRS, 3G (WCDMA)
Display Size
5.0″ Display
Sensors : Proximity, G-Sensor
SIM Card Support
Dual SIM

The Vgo Tel NEW 7 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vgo Tel NEW 7 in Pakistan.

