Vgo Tel NEW 7 price in Pakistan, Vgo Tel NEW 7 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Vgo Tel NEW 7 was launched in Pakistan in 2019. The Vgo Tel NEW 7 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 5,950.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vgo Tel NEW 7.
|Vgo Tel NEW 7 Features
|Vgo Tel NEW 7 Specifications
|Battery
|2000 mAh (Li-Ion Battery)
|OS
|Android OS, v8.1 (Oreo – Go Edition)
|Memory
|16GB built-in, 1GB RAM, microSD card (supports up to 32GB – Dedicated Slot)
|Processor
|Quad-core 1.3 GHz
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, USB, WLAN (Wifi hotspot, hotspot), GPRS, 3G (WCDMA)
|Display Size
|5.0″ Display
Sensors : Proximity, G-Sensor
|SIM Card Support
|Dual SIM
The Vgo Tel NEW 7 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vgo Tel NEW 7 in Pakistan.
The Vgo Tel NEW 7 was launched in Pakistan in 2019. The Vgo Tel NEW 7 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 5,950.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vgo Tel NEW 7.
|Vgo Tel NEW 7 Features
|Vgo Tel NEW 7 Specifications
|Battery
|2000 mAh (Li-Ion Battery)
|OS
|Android OS, v8.1 (Oreo – Go Edition)
|Memory
|16GB built-in, 1GB RAM, microSD card (supports up to 32GB – Dedicated Slot)
|Processor
|Quad-core 1.3 GHz
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, USB, WLAN (Wifi hotspot, hotspot), GPRS, 3G (WCDMA)
|Display Size
|5.0″ Display
Sensors : Proximity, G-Sensor
|SIM Card Support
|Dual SIM
The Vgo Tel NEW 7 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vgo Tel NEW 7 in Pakistan.