Samsung Galaxy S11 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S11 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Samsung Galaxy S11 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy S11 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 152,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy S11.
|Samsung Galaxy S11 Features
|Samsung Galaxy S11 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display
Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
256 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|13 + 13 + 16 + 5 MP Quad Rear Cameras
10 + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras
|Battery
|3700 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy S11 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy S11 in Pakistan.
The Samsung Galaxy S11 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy S11 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 152,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy S11.
|Samsung Galaxy S11 Features
|Samsung Galaxy S11 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display
Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
256 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|13 + 13 + 16 + 5 MP Quad Rear Cameras
10 + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras
|Battery
|3700 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy S11 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy S11 in Pakistan.