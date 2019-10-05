Samsung Galaxy S11 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S11 Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S11 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy S11 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 152,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy S11.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Features Samsung Galaxy S11 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display

Corning Gorilla Glass Protection

Performance

Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Octa core Processor

8 GB RAM

256 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Camera

13 + 13 + 16 + 5 MP Quad Rear Cameras

10 + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras

Battery

3700 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



