close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Gadgets

Web Desk
October 5, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S11 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S11 Mobile prices and specifications

Gadgets

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 05, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy S11 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy S11 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 152,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy S11.

Samsung Galaxy S11 FeaturesSamsung Galaxy S11 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display
Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
Performance
Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
256 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
13 + 13 + 16 + 5 MP Quad Rear Cameras
10 + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras
Battery
3700 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy S11 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy S11 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Gadgets