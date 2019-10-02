close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Gadgets

Web Desk
October 2, 2019

Vivo Y12 price in Pakistan, Vivo Y12 Mobile prices and specifications

Gadgets

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 02, 2019

The Vivo Y12 was launched in Pakistan in June 2019. The Vivo Y12 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 26,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo Y12.

Vivo Y12 FeaturesVivo Y12 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.35 inches (16.13 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Performance
MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
4 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
13 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
5000 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Vivo Y12 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo Y12 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Gadgets