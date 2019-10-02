Vivo Y12 price in Pakistan, Vivo Y12 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Vivo Y12 was launched in Pakistan in June 2019. The Vivo Y12 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 26,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo Y12.
|Vivo Y12 Features
|Vivo Y12 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.35 inches (16.13 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
4 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|13 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|5000 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Vivo Y12 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo Y12 in Pakistan.
