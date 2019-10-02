Vivo Y12 price in Pakistan, Vivo Y12 Mobile prices and specifications

The Vivo Y12 was launched in Pakistan in June 2019. The Vivo Y12 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 26,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo Y12.

Vivo Y12 Features Vivo Y12 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.35 inches (16.13 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Performance

MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor

4 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

13 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

5000 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Vivo Y12 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo Y12 in Pakistan.