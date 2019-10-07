Samsung Galaxy C5 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy C5 Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy C5 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy C5 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 33,700.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy C5.

Samsung Galaxy C5 Features Samsung Galaxy C5 Specifications

Operating System

Android v6.0

Display

5.2 inches (13.21 cm) display

Design

Slim Design

Metal Back, Metal Frame

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB

Camera

16 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

2600 mAh battery with Quick Charging v3.0

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Front Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Samsung Galaxy C5 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy C5 in Pakistan.