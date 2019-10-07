Samsung Galaxy C5 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy C5 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Samsung Galaxy C5 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy C5 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 33,700.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy C5.
|Samsung Galaxy C5 Features
|Samsung Galaxy C5 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v6.0
|Display
|5.2 inches (13.21 cm) display
|Design
|Slim Design
Metal Back, Metal Frame
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
|Camera
|16 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|2600 mAh battery with Quick Charging v3.0
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Front Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy C5 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy C5 in Pakistan.
The Samsung Galaxy C5 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy C5 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 33,700.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy C5.
|Samsung Galaxy C5 Features
|Samsung Galaxy C5 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v6.0
|Display
|5.2 inches (13.21 cm) display
|Design
|Slim Design
Metal Back, Metal Frame
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
|Camera
|16 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|2600 mAh battery with Quick Charging v3.0
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Front Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy C5 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy C5 in Pakistan.