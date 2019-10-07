close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Gadgets

Web Desk
October 7, 2019

Samsung Galaxy C5 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy C5 Mobile prices and specifications

Gadgets

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 07, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy C5 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy C5 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 33,700.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy C5.

Samsung Galaxy C5 FeaturesSamsung Galaxy C5 Specifications
Operating System
Android v6.0 
Display
5.2 inches (13.21 cm) display
Design
Slim Design
Metal Back, Metal Frame
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
Camera
16 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
2600 mAh battery with Quick Charging v3.0
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Front Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy C5 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy C5 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Gadgets