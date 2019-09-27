close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 27, 2019

OnePlus 7T price in Pakistan, OnePlus 7T Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 27, 2019

The OnePlus 7T is coming soon in Pakistan. The OnePlus 7T expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 89,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus 7T FeaturesOnePlus 7T Specifications
Operating System
Android v10 (Q)
Display
6.55 inches (16.64 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
Camera
48 + 16 + 12 MP Triple Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Battery
3800 mAh battery with Warp Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present

The OnePlus 7T price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the OnePlus 7T in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Other