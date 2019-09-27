OnePlus 7T price in Pakistan, OnePlus 7T Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The OnePlus 7T is coming soon in Pakistan. The OnePlus 7T expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 89,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the OnePlus 7T.
|OnePlus 7T Features
|OnePlus 7T Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v10 (Q)
|Display
|6.55 inches (16.64 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
|Camera
|48 + 16 + 12 MP Triple Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3800 mAh battery with Warp Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present
The OnePlus 7T price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the OnePlus 7T in Pakistan.
