OnePlus 7T price in Pakistan, OnePlus 7T Mobile prices and specifications

The OnePlus 7T is coming soon in Pakistan. The OnePlus 7T expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 89,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus 7T Features OnePlus 7T Specifications

Operating System

Android v10 (Q)

Display

6.55 inches (16.64 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Octa core Processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory

Camera

48 + 16 + 12 MP Triple Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Battery

3800 mAh battery with Warp Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

No 3.5 mm headphone jack present



The OnePlus 7T price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the OnePlus 7T in Pakistan.