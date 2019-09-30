Infinix S4 price in Pakistan, Infinix S4 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Infinix S4 was launched in Pakistan in April 2019. The Infinix S4 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 23,500.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Infinix S4.
|Infinix S4 Features
|Infinix S4 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.21 inches (15.77 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|13 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Infinix S4 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Infinix S4 in Pakistan.
