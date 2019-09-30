Infinix S4 price in Pakistan, Infinix S4 Mobile prices and specifications

The Infinix S4 was launched in Pakistan in April 2019. The Infinix S4 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 23,500.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Infinix S4.

Infinix S4 Features Infinix S4 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.21 inches (15.77 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Design

Slim Design

Performance

MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

13 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras

32 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Infinix S4 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Infinix S4 in Pakistan.