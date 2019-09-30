close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 30, 2019

Infinix S4 price in Pakistan, Infinix S4 Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 30, 2019

The Infinix S4 was launched in Pakistan in April 2019. The Infinix S4 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 23,500.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Infinix S4.

Infinix S4 FeaturesInfinix S4 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.21 inches (15.77 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Design
Slim Design
Performance
MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
13 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Infinix S4 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Infinix S4 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Other