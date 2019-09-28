Samsung Galaxy A30s price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A30s Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Samsung Galaxy A30s was launched in Pakistan in September 2019. The Samsung Galaxy A30s retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 39,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A30s.
|Samsung Galaxy A30s Features
|Samsung Galaxy A30s Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|25 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy A30s price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A30s in Pakistan.
