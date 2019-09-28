Samsung Galaxy A30s price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A30s Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30s was launched in Pakistan in September 2019. The Samsung Galaxy A30s retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 39,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A30s.

Samsung Galaxy A30s Features Samsung Galaxy A30s Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Design

Slim Design

Performance

Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Camera

25 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Samsung Galaxy A30s price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A30s in Pakistan.