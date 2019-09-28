close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
Web Desk
September 28, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A30s price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A30s Mobile prices and specifications

Sat, Sep 28, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy A30s was launched in Pakistan in September 2019. The Samsung Galaxy A30s retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 39,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A30s.

Samsung Galaxy A30s FeaturesSamsung Galaxy A30s Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Design
Slim Design
Performance
Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
25 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy A30s price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A30s in Pakistan.

