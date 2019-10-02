Apple iphone 6 price in Pakistan, Apple iphone 6 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Apple iphone 6 has been launched in Pakistan. The Apple iphone 6 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 43,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iphone 6.
|Apple iphone 6 Features
|Apple iphone 6 Specifications
|Operating System
|iOS v8 Upgradable to v11.2
|Display
|4.7 inches (11.94 cm) display
Oleophobic coating Protection
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|Apple A8 APL1011 Dual core Processor
1 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
|Camera
|8 MP Rear Camera
1.2 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|1810 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Single SIM: Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Front Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Apple iphone 6 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iphone 6 in Pakistan.
