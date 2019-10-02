Apple iphone 6 price in Pakistan, Apple iphone 6 Mobile prices and specifications

The Apple iphone 6 has been launched in Pakistan. The Apple iphone 6 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 43,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iphone 6.

Apple iphone 6 Features Apple iphone 6 Specifications

Operating System

iOS v8 Upgradable to v11.2

Display

4.7 inches (11.94 cm) display

Oleophobic coating Protection

Design

Slim Design

Performance

Apple A8 APL1011 Dual core Processor

1 GB RAM

16 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory

Camera

8 MP Rear Camera

1.2 MP Front Camera

Battery

1810 mAh battery

Connectivity

Single SIM: Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Front Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Apple iphone 6 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iphone 6 in Pakistan.