close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Gadgets

Web Desk
October 2, 2019

Apple iphone 6 price in Pakistan, Apple iphone 6 Mobile prices and specifications

Gadgets

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 02, 2019

The Apple iphone 6 has been launched in Pakistan. The Apple iphone 6 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 43,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iphone 6.

Apple iphone 6 FeaturesApple iphone 6 Specifications
Operating System
iOS v8 Upgradable to v11.2
Display
4.7 inches (11.94 cm) display
Oleophobic coating Protection
Design
Slim Design
Performance
Apple A8 APL1011 Dual core Processor
1 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
Camera
8 MP Rear Camera
1.2 MP Front Camera
Battery
1810 mAh battery
Connectivity
Single SIM: Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Front Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Apple iphone 6 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iphone 6 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Gadgets