Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S9 Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S9 was launched in Pakistan in March 2018. The Samsung Galaxy S9 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 91,000.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy S9.
|Samsung Galaxy S9 Features
|Samsung Galaxy S9 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.0 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.8 inches (14.73 cm) bezel-less display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Design
|Mineral Glass Back
Waterproof, IP68
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
|Camera
|12 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy S9 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 in Pakistan.
