Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S9 Mobile prices and specifications

Wed Sep 25, 2019
Web Desk
September 25, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S10 Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 25, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy S9 was launched in Pakistan in March 2018. The Samsung Galaxy S9 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 91,000.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Samsung Galaxy S9 FeaturesSamsung Galaxy S9 Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.0 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
Display
5.8 inches (14.73 cm) bezel-less display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Design
Mineral Glass Back
Waterproof, IP68
Performance
Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
Camera
12 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
3000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy S9 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 in Pakistan.

