Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S9 Mobile prices and specifications

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S9 was launched in Pakistan in March 2018. The Samsung Galaxy S9 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 91,000.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Features Samsung Galaxy S9 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.0 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)

Display

5.8 inches (14.73 cm) bezel-less display

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Design

Mineral Glass Back

Waterproof, IP68

Performance

Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB

Camera

12 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

3000 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Wireless Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Samsung Galaxy S9 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 in Pakistan.