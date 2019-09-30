close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
Web Desk
September 30, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A70S price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A70S Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 30, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy A70S is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A70S expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 69,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A70S.

Samsung Galaxy A70S FeaturesSamsung Galaxy A70S Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.7 inches (17.02 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa core Processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
64 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
Battery
4500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy A70S price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A70S in Pakistan.

