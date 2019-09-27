Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 22,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A5 2019.
|Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Features
|Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.7 Inches
|Performance
|Octa-Core, Exynos 7880 Octa
2GB RAM
16GB internal storage
|Camera
|Dual 16 MP + 2 MP
16 MP Front
|Battery
|4000 mAh
|Connectivity
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Special Features
|Fingerprint Sensor
3.5mm Audio Jack
The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 in Pakistan.
The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 22,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A5 2019.
|Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Features
|Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.7 Inches
|Performance
|Octa-Core, Exynos 7880 Octa
2GB RAM
16GB internal storage
|Camera
|Dual 16 MP + 2 MP
16 MP Front
|Battery
|4000 mAh
|Connectivity
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Special Features
|Fingerprint Sensor
3.5mm Audio Jack
The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 in Pakistan.