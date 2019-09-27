close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
September 27, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Mobile prices and specifications

Fri, Sep 27, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 22,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A5 2019.

Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 FeaturesSamsung Galaxy A5 2019 Specifications
Operating System
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Display
5.7 Inches
Performance
Octa-Core, Exynos 7880 Octa
2GB RAM
16GB internal storage
Camera
Dual 16 MP + 2 MP
16 MP Front
Battery
4000 mAh
Connectivity
Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Special Features
Fingerprint Sensor
3.5mm Audio Jack

The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 in Pakistan.

