Honor 8A price in Pakistan, Honor 8A Mobile prices and specifications

The Honor 8A was launched in Pakistan in January 2019. The Honor 8A retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 19,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Honor 8A.
|Honor 8A Features
|Honor 8A Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.09 inches (15.47 cm) bezel-less display
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P35 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|13 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3020 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Honor 8A price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Honor 8A in Pakistan.
