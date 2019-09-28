close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 28, 2019

Honor 8A price in Pakistan, Honor 8A Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 28, 2019

The Honor 8A was launched in Pakistan in January 2019. The Honor 8A retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 19,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Honor 8A.

Honor 8A FeaturesHonor 8A Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.09 inches (15.47 cm) bezel-less display
Design
Slim Design
Performance
MediaTek Helio P35 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
13 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
3020 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Honor 8A price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Honor 8A in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Other