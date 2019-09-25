Print Story
X

Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A20s Mobile prices and specifications

Web Desk
September 25, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy A20s is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A20s expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 25,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A20s.

Samsung Galaxy A20s FeaturesSamsung Galaxy A20s Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Design
Slim Design
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
13 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy A20s price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A20s in Pakistan.

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A71 Mobile prices and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A71 Mobile prices and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A90 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A90 Mobile prices and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A90 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A90 Mobile prices and specifications
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S10 Mobile prices and specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S10 Mobile prices and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A10 Mobile prices and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A10 Mobile prices and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A10s Mobile prices and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A10s Mobile prices and specifications