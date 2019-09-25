Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A20s Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A20s is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A20s expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 25,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A20s.
|Samsung Galaxy A20s Features
|Samsung Galaxy A20s Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|13 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy A20s price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A20s in Pakistan.
