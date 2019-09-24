Nokia 3.1 price in Pakistan, Nokia 3.1 Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 3.1 was launched in Pakistan in June 2018. The Nokia 3.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 21,249.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 3.1.

Nokia 3.1 Features Nokia 3.1 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie) Display

5.2 inches (13.21 cm) bezel-less display

Corning Gorilla Glass Protection

Performance

MediaTek MT6750 Octa core Processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB

Camera

13 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

2990 mAh battery Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Nokia 3.1 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 3.1 in Pakistan.