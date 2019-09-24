Nokia 3.1 price in Pakistan, Nokia 3.1 Mobile prices and specifications

close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
Web Desk
September 24, 2019
Nokia Dual Sim Mobile Prices in Pakistan, Features and Specifications

The Nokia 3.1 was launched in Pakistan in June 2018. The Nokia 3.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 21,249.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 3.1.

Nokia 3.1 FeaturesNokia 3.1 Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
Display
5.2 inches (13.21 cm) bezel-less display
Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
Performance
MediaTek MT6750 Octa core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
Camera
13 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
2990 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 3.1 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 3.1 in Pakistan.

