Nokia 3.1 price in Pakistan, Nokia 3.1 Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 3.1 was launched in Pakistan in June 2018. The Nokia 3.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 21,249.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 3.1.
|Nokia 3.1 Features
|Nokia 3.1 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.2 inches (13.21 cm) bezel-less display
Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
|Performance
|MediaTek MT6750 Octa core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
|Camera
|13 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|2990 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Nokia 3.1 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 3.1 in Pakistan.
