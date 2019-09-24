Nokia 2.1 price in Pakistan, Nokia 2.1 Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 2.1 was launched in Pakistan in August 2018. The Nokia 2.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 12,450.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 2.1.
|Nokia 2.1 Features
|Nokia 2.1 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.5 inches (13.97 cm) display
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 Quad core Processor
1 GB RAM
8 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
|Camera
|8 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Nokia 2.1 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 2.1 in Pakistan.
