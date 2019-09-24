Nokia 2.1 price in Pakistan, Nokia 2.1 Mobile prices and specifications

Web Desk



Nokia 2.1 price in Pakistan, Nokia 2.1 Mobile prices and specifications The Nokia 2.1 was launched in Pakistan in August 2018. The Nokia 2.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 12,450.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 2.1. Nokia 2.1 Features Nokia 2.1 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie) Display

5.5 inches (13.97 cm) display Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 Quad core Processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB

Camera

8 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh battery Connectivity

Dual SIM with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 2.1 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 2.1 in Pakistan.

