Nokia 2.1 price in Pakistan, Nokia 2.1 Mobile prices and specifications

Web Desk
September 24, 2019

The Nokia 2.1 was launched in Pakistan in August 2018. The Nokia 2.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 12,450.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 2.1.

Nokia 2.1 FeaturesNokia 2.1 Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
Display
5.5 inches (13.97 cm) display
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 Quad core Processor
1 GB RAM
8 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
Camera
8 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 2.1 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 2.1 in Pakistan.

