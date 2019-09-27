Oppo F9 price in Pakistan, Oppo F9 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Oppo F9 was launched in Pakistan in August 2019. The Vivo Y15 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 36,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo F9.
|Oppo F9 Features
|Oppo F9 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo)
|Display
|6.3 inches (16 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P60 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|16 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Oppo F9 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo F9 in Pakistan.
