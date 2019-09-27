close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
Web Desk
September 27, 2019

Oppo F9 price in Pakistan, Oppo F9 Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 27, 2019

The Oppo F9 was launched in Pakistan in August 2019. The Vivo Y15 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 36,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo F9.

Oppo F9 Features Oppo F9 Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Display
6.3 inches (16 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Design
Slim Design
Performance
MediaTek Helio P60 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
16 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Battery
3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Oppo F9 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo F9 in Pakistan.

