Oppo F9 price in Pakistan, Oppo F9 Mobile prices and specifications

The Oppo F9 was launched in Pakistan in August 2019. The Vivo Y15 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 36,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo F9.

Oppo F9 Features Oppo F9 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo)

Display

6.3 inches (16 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Design

Slim Design

Performance

MediaTek Helio P60 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

16 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Battery

3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



