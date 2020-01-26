Chrissy Teigen explains why she's not fond of attending Pre-Grammys parties

Chrissy Teigen has revealed why she was not seen at a Pre-Grammys party with her husband John Legend on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she also opened up about why she is not fond of going out in general.

Her tweets came hours after John performed on stage at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala on Saturday night.

“I think the reason I don’t go out very much is because it leaves less room for me to feel bad about something I said or did the next day. You can’t be annoying or dumb if no one ever gets to hang out with you!! These are my tips. Yes I’ve seen therapists why do you ask,” Chrissy said in a tweet.

“Like I should probably be out with john enjoying life at the Clive Davis party. but I don’t wanna accidentally tell someone a song sucks and then learn they wrote it. I can’t live that way anymore,” Chrissy Teigen followed in another tweet.

Commenting on a tweet, she gave us an insight about what she told actor Robert Di Niro.

"I told Robert De Niro I didn’t like watching movies," she said.

"Don’t know why. I DO like watching movies. I don’t know why I told him that," she said in another tweet.

