Jennifer Aniston spills details about her first crush

LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Aniston, who has been in news since her reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt at en event, has just opened up about her love life to keep her fans excited.



The 50-year-old award-winning actress Friday attended a popular "burning questions" segment of a TV show, where 'The Morning Show' star reveled untold story about men from her past.

Aniston, during the show, was surprisingly asked to disclose her first celebrity crush. The star didn't hesitate to respond and named the person she had crush in the past. The actress shouted: "Shaun Cassidy!"

The Golden Globe winner also revealed who her first kiss was, saying: "Mine was with a young man named Christian."

Unfortunately , it seems to take a lifetime for fans to figure out the man's true identity.

The Hollywood star was also asked about the craziest rumour she had heard about herself, Aniston quipped, "I don't have time for this."

The Hollywood star appeared at the show with 52-year-old "Anchorman" actor Will Ferrell. Her interview comes days after the Apple TV actress and Pitt, 56, sparked a media frenzy over their touchy-feely reunion backstage at the SAG awards.