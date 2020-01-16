close
Thu Jan 16, 2020
In pictures: Ayeza Khan's birthday photos take internet by storm

In pictures: Ayeza Khan's birthday photos take internet by storm 

Pakistan’s leading lady Ayeza Khan was seen relishing in her birthday festivities alongside husband Danish Taimoor and her two adorable kids on Wednesday.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho starlet rung in her 29th birthday with an endearing photo shoot, after which she headed off to celebrate the night away with her family.

The pictures of Ayeza Khan’s birthday bash are taking the internet by storm.

Dressed in an all-white ensemble, the ravishing beauty posed with husband Danish Taimoor who looked dapper in a black coat blazer complementing her ladylove perfectly.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

Earlier, Ayeza shared a bunch of PDA-filled pictures of her birthday alongside Danish in a post captioned, “Surround yourself with those who make you happy.” 

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating my birthday ️

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on



