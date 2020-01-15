Royal exit: Prince Harry had ‘cut off’ ties with old friends during Meghan Markle’s pregnancy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family received the blessings of the queen who respected the couple’s desire to lead an independent life in Canada.

Amidst all the tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Britain’s royal family, it has been revealed that Prince Harry had to cut off all his friends during Meghan Markle’s pregnancy as there was 'a lot of resentment.'

PEOPLE quoted a source as saying, “Most [of Harry's friends] no longer even have his cell number."

The insider added, “They totally understand that men often drift from their friends after marriage, but there’s still a lot of resentment because they had been so close for so long.”

While Prince Harry had cut ties with all his friends, Charlie van Straubenzee remains an exception as the two are pretty close. Van Staubenzee is also a godfather to Archie.

Meanwhile, Meghan remains well-connected to her friends back in America. It is believed that Archie stayed in Canada with Meghan’s longtime pal Jessica Mulroney, whose three children served as page boys and a flower girl in the couple’s royal wedding in May 2018.