Daniel Radcliffe reveals what his favourite film from 'Harry Potter' is

It comes as no surprise that even Danial Radcliffe himself has a favourite Harry Potter film, one which apparently beat s all the rest.

During an interview with WIRED's Autocomplete Interview series, Danial Radcliffe revealed what his favorite film from the Harry Potter franchise is.

His movies of choice are Deathly Hallows: Part 2, and the fifth part of the series, Order of the Phoenix. He stated, "I love the last one [movie], but I also really love the fifth, which is not a lot of people's favourite, I kind of realize. I love it because of the relationship between Harry and Sirius [Black], and you get a lot of Gary Oldman in that movie."

"That was my favourite one. Probably to film as well. We had a really, really good time making that one. Five or seven, part two," he added.



Danial revealed that he did not only enjoy watching the movie but he also loved the opportunity to film. One of the biggest reasons why loved it was because of the beautiful relationship between Harry and Sirius Black. He believes the particular film is special because “you get a lot of Gary Oldman in that movie.”

The star even took to his own personal Instagram account to ask fans what their favourite movie is.

